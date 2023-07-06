Red Sox Double Up Rangers 4-2

The Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday, July 5th evening the series at 1-1 as Brayan Bello pitched 7.0 innings.

Bello who is now 6-5 is proving to be the ace of the staff. He made his 5th consecutive start with more than 6.0 innings pitched and 2 or fewer runs allowed. On Wednesday night he allowed 8 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3. He didn't walk a batter.

Jarren Furan was 1-4. He hit a leadoff single in the 1st inning, stole 2nd base and subsequently scored on a RBI by Justin Turner.

Turner was 2-4 driving in a pair of runs.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4 with a double. He's batting over .600 in his last 4 games dating back to June 30th. He's 9-15 with a double, homer and 2 runs batted in.

Connor Wong was 2-3.

Chris Martin pitched the 8th inning and Kenley Jansen picked up his 18th save, retiring the side in order in the 9th inning.

Boston and Texas play the final game of the 3-game series on Thursday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.