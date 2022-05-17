Red Sox Double Up Houston 6-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Monday night, after a 1 hour and 38 minute rain delay in the 6th inning with the game tied 2-2. The Red Sox scored 3 runs in the 8th inning to break the 3-3 tie.

Garrett Whitlock started for Boston and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. After allowing the 1st 2 batters to reach base via a hit batsman and a single, he retired the next 15 of the 17 batters he faced.

John Schreiber struck out his only batter he faced to 2 strand 2 inherited runners after entering the game with 2 out and 2 out and the score tied 2-2 in the 6th inning.

Matt Strahm entered the game with a runner on 2nd and 1 out in the 7th inning and stranded the runner, then pitched a scoreless 8th inning. Strahm picked up the win and is now 2-1.

Hansel Robles pitched the 9th inning for his 2nd save of the season.

JD Martinez was 2-4 with a single and RBI double in the 8th inning to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. He has extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 33 games.

Trevor Story hit a game-tying solo homer in the 7th inning. He was 1-3 on the night.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-2 with a 2-run homer in the 8th inning.

Franchy Cordero was 1-4 with a double in the 5th inning.

Jake Odorizzi left the game for the Astros in the 5th inning after injuring his leg.

Chas McCormick was 2-3 and a home run in the 5th inning.

Michael Brantley was 2-4 and has reached base safely in 11 straight games.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Houston will play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.