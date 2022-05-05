Red Sox Bullpen Provides Anything But Relief Lose to Angles 10-5 [VIDEO]

Anytime that Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has to use the bullpen phone, he's got to be getting a bad case of heartburn. On Wednesday night, the Boston bullpen gave up 1 run in the 9th to allow the Angels to tie the game and then 6 in the 10th, as the Red Sox lost 10-5. It was Boston's 5th extra-inning loss in 2022.

Garrett Whitlock who along with Michael Wacha have been Boston's best pitchers set career highs in strikeouts (9), innings pitched (5.0) and pitches thrown (78). He retired the first 13 batters he faced through 4.1 innings before allowing a 1-out double and a 2 out, 2run homer to Max Stassi to tie the game. Whitlock struck out the 1st 6 of the 8 batters he faced.

After Whitlock Austin Davis came on and allowed 1 hit and 1 run in 2.0 innings. Matt Strahm pitched a scoreless 8th. After Hansel Robles got 2 out in the 9th Jake Diekman allowed the tying run to score.

Then it was the 10th... And disaster. Matt Barnes came on got 2 out and allowed a 2-run homer to Taylor Ward. Barnes was charged with 4 runs, and quite frankly should not be used in high leverage situations.

Hirakazu Sawamura came on, and poured gasoline on the fire, allowing a 3-run homer to Jared Walsh.

On a bright note for Boston, Xander Bogaerts was 2-5 and hit his 2nd homer of the season, which gave Boston a 4-3 lead in the 8th inning.

Trevor Story was 2-5 with a pair of doubles and 3 runs batted in.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

Boston and Los Angeles play the final game of the 3-game series Thursday afternoon. Rich Hill is set to face Shohei Ohtani. Pregame starts at 12;35 on 101.9 The Rock.