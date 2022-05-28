Red Sox Bullpen Implodes Lose to O’s 12-8 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were coasting along, leading the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, May 27th at Fenway Park, leading the O's 8-2 after 6 innings. But the Orioles scored 3 runs in the 7th inning, 3 runs in the 8th inning and 4 runs in the 9th inning to shock the Red Sox 12-8.

Garrett Whitlock pitched well going 6.0 innings and allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. He retired the 1st 10 batters he faced before allowing a walk and 2-run homer with 1 out in the 4th inning.

Then Jake Diekman pitched the 7th inning allowing 2 hits and 3 runs.

John Schreiber could only retire 2 batters in the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs.

Matt Strahm retired the final batter but was hit hard, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs before the Orioles were finally retired.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 9th inning and allowed 2 hits and 1 run.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a 3-run homer in the 1st inning.

Rafael Devers was 3-5 with a double.

Alex Verdugo was 2-5 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Anthony Santander was 2-4 with a 2-run homer in the 4th inning. That homer was his 300th career hit.

Austin Hayes was 2-4 and hit a 2-run homer in the 8th inning.

Rougned Odor was 3-5 with a double.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Orioles play a day/night doubleheader on Saturday, May 28th. Game 1's pregame starts at 11:10 and Game 2's pregame begins at 5:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.