Red Sox Beat Twins 8-1 Sunday to Climb Above .500 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins Sunday afternoon 8-1 to win their 2nd game in a row, and improve to 5-4, climbing above .500 for the 1st time this season. They have now won 4 out of their last 5 games.

Michael Wacha making his 1st Fenway Park appearance as a member of the Red Sox went 5.0 innings. He held Minnesota to just 1 hit, a single walking 2. He struck out 5 but didn't get a decision.

Matt Strahm picked up the win. He went 1.1 inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. he struck out 1.

Ryan Braiser got the last 2 outs in the 7th inning, allowing a hit and walking 1 and striking out 1.

Jake Diekman pitched the 8th inning striking out 2. In 4 appearances (3.0 innings) he has struck out 7

Austin Davis pitched the 9th, striking out 1.

Xander Bogaerts went 3-4 with a double, driving in a run.

JD Martinez was 1-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. The double was his 300th of his career.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 and has career-best hitting streak of 14 games extending back to last season.

Trevor Story was 1-4 and hit a 2-run single in the 8th inning.

The Red Sox will play Minnesota on Monday morning in the Annual Patriot's Day game. The pregame starts at 10:10 a.m. and the 1st pitch is at 11:10 a.m. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for Boston. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.