Red Sox Beat Tigers 5-4 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Tuesday night at Fenway Park. They are now 15-4 in June. Since their disastrous 10-19 start through May 8th, the Red Sox are 28-12 (.700) over their last 40 games.

Rich Hill started for Boston and went 5.0 innings, for the win and is now 3-4. He struck out 6, walked 2 and allowed 7 hits and 3 runs.

Ryan Brasier came on in relief throwing 2.0 scoreless 1-hit innings. He retired 5 of the 5 batters faced through the end of the 7th inning including an inning-ending double play in the 6th.

Tyler Danish pitched the 8th, allowing just 1 hit.

Matt Strahm started the 9th and allowed a home run to Jonathan Scoop to make the score 5-4.

John Schreiber finished the game for his 2nd save.

Trevor Story hit a 3-run homer in the 4th inning, to give the Red Sox a 4-2 lead. It was Story's 11th homer of the season.

Christian Vazquez was 2-3 with a double and solo homer in the 7th inning.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4. In the month of June, over 18 games he's batting .373

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox and Tigers conclude their 3-game series Wednesday night. Michael Wacha is scheduled to start for the Red Sox with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.