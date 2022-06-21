Red Sox Beat Tigers 5-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers Monday night, 5-2 to improve to a season-high 6 games above .500 (37-31).

Prior to the game Manny Ramirez threw out the 1st pitch to "Big Papi", David Ortiz.

Josh Winckowski went 6.2 innings allowing 2 runs and 7 hits. He struck out 2 and walked a batter. He is 2-1 and has won back-to-back starts.

Jake Diekman got the final out in the 7th inning and Matt Strahm and John Schreiber combined to pitch the 8th inning.

Tanner Houck pitched the 9th inning, picking up his team-leading 5th save of the season.

Franchy Cordero was 3-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Jarren Duran batting lead-off was 2-3 with a double and scored 2 runs.

JD Martinez was 1-4 and had a RBI single

Rafael Devers was 1-3 with a double and RBI.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Prior to the start of the game, the Red Sox brought up Jeter Downs from Triple A Worcester and designated for assignment James Norwood.

The Red Sox and Tigers play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for Boston, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.