Red Sox Beat the Rangers 11-3 [VIDEO]

Rich Hill came off the COVID Injured list and went 6 innings, the Red Sox hit 2 homers and beat the Texas Rangers 11-3 on Saturday, May 14th.

Hill allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 to pick up his 1st win of the season. He didn't walk a batter.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 7th, Matt Barnes the 8th and Jake Diekman the 9th. The 3 combined for 3 strikeouts, 1 walk and held the Rangers hitless.

JD Martinez continued his attack on the ball. He was 2-3, walking twice and hit his 4th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 1st inning. Martinez is now batting .317

Rafael Devers hit his 6th homer of the season, a 2-run shot in the 2nd inning. Devers was 2-5 with a double to go with his homer and is batting .312

Bobby Dalbec was 2-5 with a double.

Kike Hernandez had a double and drove in 3 runs.

Christian Vazquez was 2-5 with a double.

The Red Sox and Rangers play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 1:35 with the 1st pitch at 2:35 on 101.9 the Rock.