Red Sox Beat Reds 7-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night, June 1st to split their brief 2 game series and close out the homestand with a 3-4 record. They scored 7 runs Wednesday night, after only scoring 1 run in total over their last 2 games.

Garrett Whitlock went 6.0 innings, earning his 1st career win as a starter. He didn't strike out anyone, but also didn't walk anyone. He allowed 5 hits. He got the Reds to hit into inning-ending double plays in the 1st, 2nd and 5th innings.

Tanner Houck came on and pitched the 7th and 8th innings allowing just 1 hit. Matt Schreiber pitched the 9th, allowing 1 hit.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-4 with a triple and drove in 4 runs. His triple in the 9th cleared the bases and drove in 3 runs.

Alex Verdugo was 2-3 with a pair of doubles. 6 of his last 12 hits have been doubles.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-2, scoring twice and walking twice

Rafael Devers was 1-4 with a double. Devers leads the majors with 73 hits this season.

Boston is off on Thursday, They start a 10-game West Coast road trip Friday night. They'll play 4 games against Oakland, 4 games against the Angels and 3 games against the Mariners. Friday night's pregame starts at 8:40 p.m. on 101.9 the Rock.