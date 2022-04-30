Red Sox Beat Orioles 3-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox homered for the 1st time in 7 games, scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning, and beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Friday night, but the bullpen caused heart palpitations for the Red Sox faithful.

Christian Arroyo hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd, his 1st of the season.

Rafael Devers had a double and was 2-4

Rich Hill started for Boston and pitched 4 innings, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 4.

Tanner Houck picked up the win (2-1 on the season) throwing 3 innings, allowing 2 hits, striking out 4 and walking 3.

Jake Diekman pitched the 8th, striking out 1.

Then to the 9th. Hansel Robles came on and allowed a homer to Ryan Mountcastle to make the score 3-1.

He was able to get 2 outs, but had a runner on 2nd when Alex Cora brought on Matt Strahm. Strahm walked a batter to put the tying run at the plate, but struck out the final batter to end the game and pick up his 1st save.

Prior to the game the Red Sox made some roster moves. They called up Franchy Cordero who started at 1st base and Jaylin Davis, an outfielder who they signed the other day. They designated for assignment Travis Shaw and sent Rob Refsnyder back to Worcester. They took Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford off of the restricted list and sent Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to Triple-A Worcester.

Boston and Baltimore plays game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday night. Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:05 on 101.9 The Rock.