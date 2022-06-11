Red Sox Beat Mariners 4-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox continued their 10-game West Coast trip Friday night with a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

JD Martinez hit his 6th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 6th inning.

Bobby Dalbec also homered, his 4th of the season, in the 7th inning. Dalbec was 2-4 on the night.

Xander Bogaerts had a double and a run batted in.

Rich Hill started for the Red Sox on the mound and went 4.1 innings. He struck out 5 and walked 2. He allowed 2 runs.

Matt Schreiber came on and retired the final 2 batters in the 5th inning.

Jake Diekman picked up the win and is now 2-0 on the season. He pitched the 6th inning, walking 1 and striking out 1.

Hansel Robles pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Matt Strahm pitched the 8th inning allowing 1 run on 3 hits.

Tanner Houck picked up his 1st save of the season pitching the 9th inning, striking out 2.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Prior to the game the Red Sox made a series of roster moves.

Selected outfielder Rob Refsnyder to the active Major League roster from Worcester. He went 1-3 scoring a run leading off Friday night.

Designated Jonathan Arauz for assignmenet

Placed pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the 15-Day injured list with right hip inflammation

Recalled pitcher Phillips Valdez from Worcester.

The Red Sox and Mariners play Game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday night. Michael Wacha is scheduled to pitch for Boston with the pregame starting at 9:10 and 1st pitch at 10:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.