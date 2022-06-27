Forget Universal, Play With Dinosaurs This Summer in Maine

Yes, Universal is home to "Jurassic Park," where you can relax on a water ride and see dinosaurs, get turned upside down on the Velocicoaster, and even come face to face with Blue (velociraptor). Did you know you do not have to travel that far to see some dinosaurs? You can actually see and hear some cool dinosaurs in Maine.

Right off Route 1, located in Arundel, Maine, there is an experience like no other that is perfect for a date night and even for the family. Raptor Falls Mini Golf and Ice Cream is exactly what it seems a place to go mini golfing and grab a sweet cup of ice cream. Raptor Falls Mini Golf and Ice Cream offers a very unique mini golf experience in Maine.

What makes Raptor Falls Mini Golf so unique? Well, if you do not have a fear of dinosaurs you will love visiting here. Many of us have seen dinosaurs on a mini golf course, however, Raptor Falls Mini Golf takes it one step further.

Raptor Falls Mini Golf has a variety of dinosaurs around the 18-hole mini golf course that are all animatronics. That's right, they move.

Not only do the dinosaurs blink, and move their mouths and arms, but they also make noises. Not going to lie, the noises may throw you off your mini golf game if you are not anticipating them to happen.

If you are a little scared of dinosaurs, do not worry, all the dinosaurs at Raptor Falls Mini Golf are behind fences. Luckily, this is not "Jurassic Park," so no dinosaur should escape.

After your game, Raptor Falls Mini Golf and Ice Cream offers a tasty reward. There are a variety of ice cream flavors and some you may have never heard of before (Playdoh for instance, which is vanilla ice cream with blue and red sugar cookie pieces).

If you are looking for a fun day out in the sun, or even an evening out, this is definitely a cool experience right off Route 1.

