Queen Announces ‘Rhapsody Over London’ Streaming Concert Special

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced Rhapsody Over London, a new concert special that will premiere on July 24 via Kiswe's global streaming platform.

Filmed at the O2 Arena during last month's sold-out, 10-day run, Rhapsody Over London will also feature a live Q&A with Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert, who will field fan questions backstage from the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, on the penultimate date of their Rhapsody Tour. Fans who purchase tickets can submit their questions by July 19.

Tickets for Rhapsody Over London are currently available for two different showtimes, 11 a.m. EDT and 9 p.m. EDT, but the concert will be available to replay through July 31. Purchases will also include exclusive VOD packages, including the 2019 documentary The Show Must Go On, The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, which will be available for ticket holders to watch for two days before the concert.

Fans who purchase tickets to Rhapsody Over London will be treated to a career-spanning extravaganza. The O2 Arena set lists comprised a whopping 28 songs split over three acts (plus a B-stage performance), featuring classics such as "Killer Queen," "Somebody to Love," "Bicycle Race," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions" and many more.

Right before they kicked off their O2 run, Queen also performed at Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II, which celebrated her 70-year reign. The Queen herself appeared in a pre-recorded guest spot alongside the beloved British fictional character Paddington Bear, which gave way to an elaborate performance of the band's "We Will Rock You," assisted by the Royal Marines Corps of Drums.

"As I was onstage here for rehearsal, I turned around and realized … I was just in the gate of the palace," Lambert said of the occasion. "I thought, 'Well, this is definitely the most surreal thing I think I've done in awhile!'" Queen also recently announced that a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled "Face It Alone" will arrive in September.