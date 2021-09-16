Roger Taylor – Brian May ‘Lost Interest’ in Potential New Queen Song With Adam Lambert

Earlier this year, there was some excitement over the possibility that Queen might be working on new material with singer Adam Lambert. But in a new interview with Mojo (as shared by Classic Rock), drummer Roger Taylor reveals that the primary song they had been working on has since stalled out.

Guitarist Brian May had stated back in February, “It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend. It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it. We couldn't get there.”

When asked about the status of the song by Mojo, the drummer offered more insight. “Brian suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why," says Taylor. “We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired. We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light.”

Lambert started performing with Queen over a decade ago, and aside from a reworked version of "We Are the Champions" done as a tribute to health care workers in 2020, there has not been any released music from the band featuring the singer.

Both Taylor and May have been focusing on solo efforts of late. May's Back to the Light solo debut album was remastered and reissued last month. You can pick that up here. Meanwhile Taylor has his own solo set, Outsider, arriving on Oct. 1. Pre-orders are being taken here. Adam Lambert, meanwhile, has an October Las Vegas residency at The Venetian plus an Oct. 29 livestream scheduled. Get details here.

Queen will regroup with Lambert for more touring in 2022. At present, their next batch of dates kicks off next May. Get dates and ticketing details at this location.