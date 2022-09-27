Presque Isle Golf Teams Wins PVC’s, MDI 2nd

The PVC Golf Championship was held at Hermon Meadow Golf Club in Hermon on Tuesday, September 27th.

Here are the Team Results

Presque Isle - 350 MDI - 354 Caribou - 393 John Bapst - 397 Old Town - 403 Ellsworth - 410 Foxcroft Academy 437 Hermon - 445

MDI's Kasch Warner was the low round medalist with a score of 81

Girls scoring less than 100 were

Veronica Chichetto - Hermon 96

Charlotte Blanchard - Old Town 97

Carlina Leonardi - MDI 99

Teams needed to shoot below 390 and lower to qualify for the States, so Presque Isle and MDI will qualify as a Team

The cut to make states for the Boys was 89. Individuals making the States were

Nate Baker - 87

Will Robbins - Ellsworth 88

