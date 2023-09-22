MDI Golf 165, Presque Isle 169 Ellsworth 247

The MDI Golf Team defeated Presque Isle and Ellsworth in the Trojan's last regular season match on Thursday at Kebo Valley Golf Course in Bar Harbor. The Trojans carded a team total of 165 while Presque Isle had 169 and Ellsworth 247.

MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 36. Here are the individual socres.

MDI - 165:

Caden Braun, 36

Shep Brown, 38

Joey Wellman-Clouse, 44

Jameson Weir, 47

Nolan Sawyer, 49

Logan Reece, 60

Presque Isle - 169:

Grant Stubbs, 39

Jack Boone, 43

Owen MacKinnon, 43

Gavin Dunleavy, 44

Nick Laughlin, 45

Wyatt Young, 46

Cooper Boinske, 49

Ean Roy, 53

Ellsworth - 247

Orion Wilson, 57

Darren Blair, 61

Wyatt Bragdon, 62

Brayden King, 67

Brandon Blaisdell, 67

MDI finished the season at 7 - 2, after starting 0 - 2. Tonight was also the last home match for the 9 seniors.

According to Coach Bryan Maurais.

I have loved this senior class. They are unique, talented, smart and fun. They have made every day a delight, and it has been an honor to coach them. Their successes on the golf course pale in comparison to their future successes in life, which I believe to be boundless. I can only coach them for four years, but I will be cheering them on for the rest of their lives.

Thanks to Coach Bryan Maurais and Frank Rapp for the scores.

