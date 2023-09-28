Port Clyde, Maine Suffers Devastating Fire Thursday Night

Authorities are calling an overnight fire in Port Clyde devastating.

According to WABI TV 5, a fire that broke out in Port Clyde overnight Thursday has destroyed a restaurant, and a General Store, along with a few other structures in the small town in Knox County.

"Crews from several towns were called just before midnight Thursday morning to battle a fire in Port Clyde. The fire was along the waterfront and involved several buildings.

No one was hurt but fire officials told Maine’s Total Coverage that the fire likely started in the Dip Net restaurant kitchen.

"The fire damaged or destroyed both buildings for the Port Clyde General Store as well as the Monhegan Boat Line and the Breezeway."

The story goes on to say firefighters have been transporting water to the scene, and that crews are expected to be at the site of the fire all day.

They say that community members have been stopping by with food and drinks for the first responders.

