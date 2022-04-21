POLL: Who Makes Bangor’s Best French Fries?

Would you like fries with that?

It goes without saying that you can’t have a sandwich or a burger, without a side of fries. Some people like them plain, some people like to drown them in ketchup (me), some people use ranch dressing, some people dip them in chocolate milkshakes. Whatever your fetish of preference is, where you get them from is the important issue here.

This week we celebrate "National Cheddar Fries Day" here in the United States, and that got me to think about an important question...Who makes the best fries in the Bangor area?

Be it waffle fries, cheddar fries, sweet potato fries, curly fries, or good old regular ones, they are always a perfect complement to a good meal.

As you can imagine, there are a million options to get your fix, but who does it the best? We included chain restaurants in this poll, because people love those “Mickey D” french fries, amongst others, so feel free to vote for your favorite!