Missing 49-Year-Old Millinocket Woman Found Safe
Update
DEEMI Search and Rescue have confirmed Jennifer Elkins is safe and has returned home.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are looking for help from the public to locate a missing 49-year-old woman from Millinocket.
Police Searching for Missing Millinocket Woman
The last contact Jennifer Elkins had with her family was on the morning of July 22 around 11:30 am. The East Millinocket Police Department said “Jennifer was last known to be on the Golden Rd outside of Millinocket.”
Description of Vehicle and Plates
Officials said Elkins is believed to be driving a 2011 black Jeep Patriot with the “vehicle is either bearing ME PC registration 5205ZH or ME BB (Black Bear) 955-ADE.”
Police Contact Information
Anyone with information about Elkin or has seen her vehicle is asked to contact the East Millinocket Police Department at (207) 746-3555.
Agencies Assisting in the Search
Assisting in the search is the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Warden Service.
