Police Looking for Missing 39-Year-Old Man from Washburn, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s is looking for a missing man, 39-year-old Erik Foote from Washburn, who was last seen on January 30th in the vicinity of Freshies on Main Street in Presque Isle.
Description of Missing Washburn Man
Foote is 5’10” and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket, said the Sheriff's Office.
Missing Persons Report Filed
Foote’s family said he has “mental issues” and needs to be located, according to WAGM News. A missing persons report was filed on February 8.
Contact Law Enforcement with Information
Police said several law enforcement agencies are looking for Foote. Contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
News Updates
Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more details are released. Follow the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for more info.
