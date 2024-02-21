Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Maine

Maine State Police

The Maine State Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Parsonsfield.

Kiley Ireland was last seen leaving her home between Friday, February 16th and Thursday, February 17th.

Maine State Police
Description and Photos

Ireland is described as standing 5’6” with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police issued photos.

Maine State Police
Contact Police with Information

Call the State Police Southern Field Troop at 207-624-7076 if you have any information about her whereabouts.

