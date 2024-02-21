Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Maine
The Maine State Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Parsonsfield.
Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Maine Girl
Kiley Ireland was last seen leaving her home between Friday, February 16th and Thursday, February 17th.
Description and Photos
Ireland is described as standing 5’6” with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police issued photos.
Contact Police with Information
Call the State Police Southern Field Troop at 207-624-7076 if you have any information about her whereabouts.
