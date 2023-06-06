Police in Maine Seize Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth & Cocaine

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after police seized a large amount of fentanyl, meth and cocaine in Portland on Monday.

Enough Fentanyl to Kill 33,5000 People

The Portland Police Department said Martin Benjamin from Portland was stopped by officers following a drug deal near 55 Portland Street around 3:52 pm. Police found 67 grams of fentanyl along with a smaller amount of meth and cocaine after searching Benjamin. Authorities said the amount of fentanyl was enough to kill as many 33,500 people.

Several Drug Related Charges

Benjamin is being charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and violating conditions of release.

Cumberland County Jail Cumberland County Jail loading...

Updates and Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to social media when additional information is released and made available to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news when it happens.

Get our free mobile app

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!