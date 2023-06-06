Police in Maine Seize Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth & Cocaine
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after police seized a large amount of fentanyl, meth and cocaine in Portland on Monday.
Enough Fentanyl to Kill 33,5000 People
The Portland Police Department said Martin Benjamin from Portland was stopped by officers following a drug deal near 55 Portland Street around 3:52 pm. Police found 67 grams of fentanyl along with a smaller amount of meth and cocaine after searching Benjamin. Authorities said the amount of fentanyl was enough to kill as many 33,500 people.
Several Drug Related Charges
Benjamin is being charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and violating conditions of release.
Updates and Ongoing Investigation
