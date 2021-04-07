Police: Elementary School Student Brought Gun to School

RICHMOND, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating a case in which a student brought a gun to an elementary school in Richmond, Maine.

The gun was seized at the Marcia Buker Elementary School and police were called on Tuesday. No one was hurt and no one was threatened.

The school and police interviewed the student and others who were affected by the incident.

The child and parents could face charges upon further discussion with the district attorney.

