Police Unveil Expanded Reissue of ‘Around the World’ Documentary

The Police's 1982 documentary film Around the World is being reissued with new material.

Dubbed The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded, the new release boasts “restored picture and remastered audio, as well as complete performances of four bonus songs featured in the documentary.”

Originally released on VHS -- and later made available on laserdisc -- the film captured the Police embarking on their first first world tour. A mix of performances and personal, behind-the-scenes footage saw Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland exploring Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Egypt, Greece, France, South America and the U.S.A.

The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded will present the film on DVD and Blu-ray for the first time. Performances of such classic hit songs as “Walking on the Moon,” “So Lonely,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” “Can’t Stand Losing You” and “Roxanne” are featured in the film. Additionally, the set will include never-before-released live audio from the tour, available on accompanying CD or LP.

“Like Napoleon, we wanted the world,” Summers explains in the liner notes. “Out of the messy and fervent atmosphere in London at that time we conceived the idea to go all around the world and film the whole adventure. As far as we knew no rock band, at least, had ever done that. We had just about enough popularity to get booked around the globe. Plans were made.”

The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded will be released May 20 and is available for pre-order now. Full track list can be found below.

'The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded' track list:

DVD & Blu-ray

1. "Next to You"

2. "Walking on the Moon"

3. "Born in the 50’s"

4. "So Lonely"

5. "Man in a Suitcase"

6. "Can’t Stand Losing You"

7. "Bring on the Night"

8. "Canary in a Coalmine"

9. "Voices Inside My Head"

10. "When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around"

11. "Shadows in the Rain"

12. "Don’t Stand So Close to Me"

13. "Truth Hits Everybody"

14. "Roxanne"

Bonus Features:

Complete live performances of:

"Walking on the Moon" (Live from Kyoto)

"Next to You" (Live from Kyoto)

"Message in a Bottle" (Live from Hong Kong)

"Born in the 50’s" (Live from Hong Kong)

LP

Side A:

1. "Walking on the Moon" (Live from Kyoto)

2. "Deathwish" (Live from Kyoto)

3. "So Lonely" (Live from Kyoto)

4. "Can’t Stand Losing You" (Live from Kyoto)

Side B:

1. "Truth Hits Everybody" (Live from Kyoto)

2. "Roxanne" (Live from Hammersmith)

3. "Born in the 50’s" (Live from Hong Kong)

4. "Message in a Bottle" (Live from Hong Kong)

5. "Bring on the Night" (Live from Hong Kong)