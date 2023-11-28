Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a residence on Borough Road in Searsmont.

Two Adults Found Dead at Home

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene around 1:50 pm and contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central.

Cause of Death under Investigation

The two deceased adults were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause of death. “There is no risk to the public,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

App Alerts and Breaking News Updates

Names and ages were not released. Updates to this news story will be posted when additional information is made available. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent to your smart devices when news happens.

Get our free mobile app

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart