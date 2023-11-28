Police are Investigating after Two People Found Dead in Maine Home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a residence on Borough Road in Searsmont.
Two Adults Found Dead at Home
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene around 1:50 pm and contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central.
Cause of Death under Investigation
The two deceased adults were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for autopsies to determine the cause of death. “There is no risk to the public,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
App Alerts and Breaking News Updates
Names and ages were not released. Updates to this news story will be posted when additional information is made available. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent to your smart devices when news happens.
