Poison’s Bret Michaels Played a Show at a Hotel Lobby in Florida

Poison singer Bret Michaels is one of rock's true road warriors, but, like everyone else, he had a prolonged period offstage amid the ongoing pandemic. Easing back into touring life, he has performed a handful of shows in 2021, one of the more recent ones being a curious Sept. 25 gig inside the lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The performance inside an ordinary hotel lobby was part of the Hard Rock Hotel's 'Velvet Sessions' series, which is billed as "Orlando's only rock 'n' roll cocktail party and one all-inclusive ticket gives you a selection of complimentary themed cocktails, finger food and access to an concert with a world-renowned musician," per the hotel's website.

The band and the fans didn't seem to mind the unusual concert setting judging by the fan-shot footage that has surfaced from the weekend event.

Michaels, who is lauded for his ability to engage with a crowd, relished the opportunity to get up close with his fans, who sang along to hit Poisons cuts such as "Nothin' But a Good Time," "Look What the Cat Dragged In" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," as seen in the videos at the bottom of the page.

Next year, Michaels will aim to return to some of the biggest stages in North America as Poison are set to join Motley Crue, Def Leppard and more on the long-awaited 'Stadium Tour' in the United States.

Bret Michaels, "Nothin' But a Good Time" — Live at Hard Rock Hotel Lobby

Bret Michaels, "Look What the Cat Dragged In" — Live at Hard Rock Hotel Lobby

Bret Michaels, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" — Live at Hard Rock Hotel Lobby