PHOTO: A Teeny Tiny, Itty Bitty Snowman is All That’s Left of Winter on Top of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington

Winter on Mount Washington is a harsh one, no doubt about it.

We've all seen the stunning photos filled with the gorgeous views at the top.

So when I ran across this photo, my heart melted, pun intended, because what are often spectacularly gorgeous yet dangerous winters on the top of Mount Washington, eventually wind down to welcome us back for another season. How perfect to have this teeny tiny, itty bitty snowman be our farewell to the 2021-2022 winter season.

Awwwww, so cute! This little guy is it for winter 2021-2022 on top of Mount Washington.

Remember when Mount Washington held the fastest wind gust ever recorded on Earth that one winter? That made Mount Washington famous when a gust at 231 miles per hour was recorded on April 12, 1934, during the winter season. That gust was just another example of the harsh conditions at the top during our New England winters, even for a mountain that's not that tall and only 6,288 feet.

For almost 62 years, our mountain gem of New Hampshire, and really New England, held that world record for the fastest wind gust ever recorded on the surface of the Earth according to the Mount Washington Observatory, until it was toppled back in 1996. The World Meteorological Organization recorded an even faster gust at Barrow Island, Australia, during Typhoon Olivia. The new record stands at 253 miles per hour.

I guess if Mother Nature had to break our winter record, at least it was for a polar opposite climate.

Winding road descending from Mount Washington, NH Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

What do you plan to to this summer on Mount Washington, now that winter is gone for a few months?

