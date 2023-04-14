Pet Of The Week: Beautiful Maude With The Big Green Eyes

Our Pet of the Week, Miss Maude, is a sweet little beauty with big green eyes, according to Hancock County SPCA Shelter Manager, Cole:

"Gorgeous green eyes aren’t Maude’s only striking feature. This beautiful 3-year-old shorthair shows off a tabby-calico coat, making her what is sometimes called a tabbico. She has the bold stripes of a gray tabby with the splashes of orange and white you that would expect from a calico. "

Maude 3, Hancock County SPCA Maude 3, Hancock County SPCA loading...

Cole, says not only is Miss Maude a pretty kitty, but she's sweet and very bright.

"Her beauty is more than skin-deep, though. Maude is a sweet and clever cat who tends to shrink into the background if she thinks another cat is taking the spotlight. So although she can live with other cats, she always resigns herself to being second fiddle, and we think she would be just as happy, if not happier, as a single cat with a family to dote on."

Maude 1, Hancock County SPCA Maude 1, Hancock County SPCA loading...

Cole says Maude is pleased as punch to play with people, but isn't the most comfortable around pooches.

"Maude is affectionate and playful when she gets you to herself, and she loves high perches and being spoken to. Her biggest request is that her future family doesn’t have any dogs - those scare her! Otherwise, she is flexible and would be a great cat for anyone looking for a cat to adopt, whether they’re experienced cat people or first-time owners."

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in learning more about any of the animals available for adoption at the SPCA of Hancock County by calling 207-667-8088 or by visiting their website, spcahancockcounty.org.