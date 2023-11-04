People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have the Highest Monthly Bills in the State

They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.

Here in Maine, we tend to think we pay a lot for our monthly bills. I sure know I feel like I do. But, believe it or not, Maine's aren't as high compared to the rest of the country as you might think.

According to a report we received from doxoINSIGHTS, which collects and compiles data to give insight into the Unites States bill pay statistics and behavior. Using this data, they determined that Maine ranks 24th in the country for the highest monthly cost of essential bills such as the mortgage, car payment, and utilities. That's not all that bad really considering we're right in the middle with our average bills 4% below the national average. But how do the towns in Maine rank for how expensive their monthly bills are?

doxoINSIGHTS broke down the top 16 towns in Maine based on how expensive their monthly bills are based on these categories:

Mortgage/Rent

Auto Loan

Utilities

Auto Insurance

Mobile Phone

Cable and Sattelite

Health Insurance

Alarm and Security

Life Insurance

The grand total of all those gives each town its rank. Here's how the top 16 shook out. Did yours make the list?

