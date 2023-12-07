Pedestrian Seriously Injured after Being Hit by Vehicle in Maine

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 7 pm on Blackstrap Road, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Police said Blackstrap Road was closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated the crash. It has since reopened to traffic.

The victim’s name and age were not released. No additional details have been made available about the victim’s condition. Police have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle.

The crash remains open and under investigation, said police.

