Bangor Police say a man who was hit by a car on Broadway this morning has died of his injuries.

What Happened?

Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Bangor Police and Fire spent the early hours of Tuesday morning investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle on Broadway in the area of McDonald's. It was around 6:00 Tuesday morning when multiple 911 calls were received by dispatchers about the incident.

Have Police Identified the Man?

When first responders arrived, they found the person with serious injuries. He has been identified as Allen Emery, 56, of Bangor. Police say Mr. Emery succumbed to his injuries after the crash.

The driver of the car is said to be cooperating fully with the investigation. That person's name has not been released.

How Long Was the Road Closed?

Bangor detectives and evidence technicians spent hours investigating and reconstructing the crash. The area in front of McDonald's on Broadway in Bangor was closed to traffic for a couple of hours but has reopened to traffic.

Police are now hoping to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of McDonald's at the time of the accident. Anyone who thinks they have information pertinent to this case is urged to contact Detective Brody Gibbs at 207-947-7384, extension 5769. Tips can also be emailed to brody.gibbs@bangormaine.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left at 207-947-7382, extension 3.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

