As we approach the finale of Hulu's mini-series Pam & Tommy, Pamela Anderson and Netflix have announced that the actress will tell the true story of her life and career in a new documentary.

Anderson shared an advertisement for the doc yesterday (March 3) on her Instagram. The picture depicts a hand-written note, with Netflix's logo at the top, that reads, "My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & alive to tell the real story."

As noted by People, the documentary has been underway for several years. Directed by Ryan White and co-produced by Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, the official description calls the movie an "intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

Hulu will air the final episode of Pam & Tommy Wednesday, March 9. The actress previously stated she would not be watching the show, which focuses solely on the illegal leak of a private home video she and Lee made after they married in 1995, and the aftermath that ensued as a result. She "had no involvement whatsoever" in the making of the show herself.

Additionally, a source told People, "After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that [Anderson] is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound... Pamela deserves a level of respect. She's a human being and a mom. There's a sense of hypocrisy about it. It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption."