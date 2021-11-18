Watch Trailer for Upcoming Series ‘Pam and Tommy’

Hulu has unveiled a new trailer and release date for its upcoming series Pam & Tommy, which centers on the whirlwind romance of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

The show stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee. The first three episodes of the eight-part series will be available to watch on Feb. 2.

You can see the trailer below.

Lee and Anderson famously had shot a sex tape on their honeymoon, which was stolen from their home by an electrician in 1995. Hundreds of copies were soon made and distributed, as well as circulated online, in one of the first instances of a viral celebrity scandal.

"Not a big deal to me? I’m on that tape, same as you,” Stan’s Lee says in the trailer, as the couple realize the tape is spreading across the internet. “No, not like me you’re not,” James’ Anderson says.

"I don't know what's so interesting about watching a married couple fuck," the real-life Lee said in 1998. "I'm not the president. We were on vacation doing something the rest of the world does — filming each other goofing around, naked. It's no big deal."

The series, which was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella), also features Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marno. Seth Rogen, one of the project’s producers, also appears in the show as Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for stealing the tape and leaking it to the public.