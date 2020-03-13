Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to Guest on ABC’s ‘The Conners’

The alphabet network sure loves their rock! Just a few weeks after Tommy Lee guested on The Goldbergs, it looks like more rock and metal royalty is heading to ABC, as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are set for a guest turn on The Conners.

The show's Facebook account posted a photo of Sharon and Ozzy posing at the show's diner with a pair of menus. The caption on the photo reads: "Look who's coming to Lanford this Tuesday!"

As for the episode titled "Beards, Thrupples and Robots," the action centers on Harris, Darlene's boss, getting a new job, Jackie taking her "thrupple" relationship to the next level and Ben getting teased after shaving his beard to appear more clean-cut for magazine advertisers.

The episode will air this Tuesday (March 17) at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, but there was no hint as to how Ozzy and Sharon will play into the episode.

Sharon has ties to the show as star Sara Gilbert was a longtime co-panelist with Osbourne on CBS' The Talk.

Ozzy, meanwhile, recently released his latest solo album, Ordinary Man.