Ozzy + Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39 Years of Marriage

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary over the weekend. They each posted photos from their wedding day on social media.

The couple wedded on in Hawaii July 4 of 1982, around 12 years after they met and a few after they first became involved romantically. While Ozzy's caption was short, sweet and to the point — "Happy anniversary my love!" — Sharon wrote one a bit longer. Read it below, and see their Instagram posts toward the bottom of the page.

Thank you for 39 years.

For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together. You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there’s more to come. Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here’s to our next adventure! Love you always ~ Sharon

Sharon Osbourne's father Don Arden was managing Black Sabbath when she met the singer in 1970. Years later, she started managing the Prince of Darkness herself, and their professional relationship eventually became romantic. They married shortly after he divorced his first wife, Thelma Riley, as noted in US Magazine.

The pair had three children together — Aimee, Kelly and Jack — and went on to become one of the most legendary families in popular culture, and the television show The Osbournes set the precedent for reality TV for years to come.

Happy anniversary!