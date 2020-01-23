Ozzy Osbourne has offered a public thanks to fans, listeners and well-wishers after revealing his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the "Prince of Darkness" shocked the rock world by disclosing his battle with the long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. The news followed a string of health woes throughout 2019 that postponed the singer's tour dates across the world.

The legendary rocker and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, spoke about Ozzy's health that morning during an interview with Good Morning America. Talking to host Robin Roberts, Sharon explained that "it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body."

Later that day, Ozzy shared a word of thanks to his supporters.

"Thank you all so much for your well wishes," the singer said via his official social media outlets. "It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy."

Some of Ozzy's creative circle furthered that thanks. On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Ozzy live guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader Zakk Wylde shared kind words regarding the singer on social media. He appended his message with a blistering live clip of the pair performing together.

Watch the guitarist's video down toward the bottom of this post.

"BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!!" Wylde relayed. "OZ - YOU’RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!"

Ozzy received the diagnosis with Parkinson's disease last February after he experienced a fall and underwent subsequent surgery. Now, the singer is taking medication for both Parkinson's and nerve pain.

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he said. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Ozzy's new album Ordinary Man is due out Feb. 21. It's preceded by the singles "Under the Graveyard," "Straight to Hell" and the Elton John-assisted title track. In addition, Ozzy and Sharon will present an award at this year’s Grammys ceremony, which occurs Jan. 26 and will be aired live on CBS.

As noted by Ultimate Classic Rock, the former Black Sabbath frontman is also expected to return to the stage in earnest in 2020, resuming the farewell tour that was postponed as a result of his recent health issues.