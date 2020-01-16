Ozzy Osbourne reflects on his life and career in the trailer for the upcoming A&E documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy. It premieres this spring at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Helping Ozzy in his introspective journey are fellow musical icons Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Post Malone and record producer Rick Rubin, along with Ozzy's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, and children Jack and Kelly Osbourne. The 86-minute documentary — directed by former The Osbournes producer R. Greg Johnston, as Rolling Stone revealed — includes archival footage of Ozzy's career reaching back to his Black Sabbath days.

Watch the Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy trailer down toward the bottom of this post.

At the start of the preview, current-day Ozzy is shown watching an interview clip of himself from years past. In it, the musician invokes his given name to illustrate the duplicity of his everyday life versus his entertainment personality.

"I think there's a wild man in everybody," Ozzy says in the old interview. "I'm a split personality. Ozzy Osbourne and John Osbourne [are] two different people. John Osbourne is talking to you now. But if you want [me] to be Ozzy Osbourne, you know, it's like… [it] takes over."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Rob Zombie comments on Ozzy's blue-collar roots. "The working class thing is key," he says. "Because you grew up with nothing, and you do everything you can every day so you don't go back to nothing. It was all about escaping your reality to something better."

The film is part of A&E's long-running Biography documentary television series and media franchise. The Nine Lives of Ozzy counts Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Ozzy himself as executive producers.

Ozzy's new album Ordinary Man is due out in February, although it was originally scheduled to be released this month. It features appearances from Elton John, Slash and Duff McKagan, among others. Following a 2019 sidelined by injuries, the "Prince of Darkness" will also hit the road again this year.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Documentary Trailer