One person died and another person was injured after their vehicle went airborne and struck a large tree in Steuben on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 pm on Unionville Road.

Vehicle “Went Airborne” over Hill

The Maine State Police said the single-vehicle accident happened when the driver of the 2013 Chevy Malibu “came over the hill and went airborne.”

Passenger Died and Driver Suffered Minor Injuries

“The driver lost control and the vehicle struck a large tree on the passenger side. The passenger was discovered deceased at the scene,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Family Being Notified

Names and ages have not been released until the next of kin is notified.

Police: Speed Appears to be a Factor

Moss said “speed appears to be a factor in the crash.” The investigation remains open.

