3 of the 5 Oldest Homes Currently for Sale Are in New England

While some homebuyers are looking for a brand-new build or just newer homes, there are also plenty of buyers in the market who are actively looking for old homes, whether it’s historical charm that they’re after, a sense of history, or the ability to apply some modern upgrades while staying true to the original vintage structure.

You also may be surprised to learn that in our world of technological advancements, a lot of older homes were built with more durable materials, hence why a lot of 300 to 400-year-old homes are considered to be in good condition.

According to realtor.com, three out of the five oldest homes for sale on the current market are in New England.

Listed by Peggy McNamara with J. Barrett & Company, the Newman-Fiske-Dodge House has been sitting on a lot located at 162 Cherry St, in Wenham, Massachusetts, since 1658. It's now officially the oldest home for sale in the country. The five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, currently priced at $1,050,000, is enormous at 4,000 square feet, and features all of the rustic architecture without a whole lot of upgrades, giving that historic, cozy feel that you would expect from a 365-year-old home.

Just a few years younger is 13 Great Neck Rd in Wareham, Massachusetts. Listed by Brett Holmgren of Kinlin Grover Compass, the home was built in 1683. This place will likely make you feel like you are transporting back in time immediately upon walking inside. It was occupied by a Revolutionary War Lieutenant and was restored by a master craftsman in 1973. With no shortage of space, this piece of history comes with over 4,500 square feet that includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, as well as 15 additional rooms, including a library. It also comes with eight fireplaces, one of which is an original from when the home was built almost 350 years ago.

Built in 1705, 55 Middle Rd in Brentwood, New Hampshire is the 3rd oldest home for sale at this current time. Listed by Florence Ruffner of Ruffner Real Estate LLC, this home is a bit different from the other two, mostly because you would never expect it to be over 300 years old. Although there are areas of the home that are reminiscent of the early 1700s, the majority of this three-bedroom home has been renovated.

