North Dakota Pizza Worker Has New Gig With the New England Patriots

From pizza maker in North Dakota to the practice squad for the New England Patriots.

Sebastian Gutierrez is a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, who played football at Minot State and was waived by the Denver Broncos. While he was waiting for an NFL team to pick him up, he worked at Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Minot, North Dakota.

KFYR interviewed Losson Leonard the owner of Uncle Maddio's Pizza. Losson says that at six and a half feet tall, Sebastian definitely stood out. Losson thought his manager hired security. That's when Losson learned that Sebastian was an offensive lineman who wanted to play in the NFL. So what's an offensive lineman doing making pizza? He told them that they are his favorite pizza place. So he worked for them two or three days a week whenever he could when he wasn't training.

The good news for Sebastian is that after he was waived by the Denver Broncos, Bill Belichick from the New England Patriots signed him to be part of the practice squad. Losson told KFYR,

I think he’ll do well. I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out, I think he’ll have a great career in the NFL.

Welcome to New England Sebastian. It's just a little different than North Dakota, but we love giant offensive linemen AND pizza. You're gonna fit right in. Welcome to a team that sure could use ya! Here's to many years with our beloved New England Patriots.