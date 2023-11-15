We’re Halfway Through ‘No Shave November,’ Why Are We Doing This?

Whether you refer to it as 'No Shave November' or 'Movember,' the essence is the same: letting the hair grow.

Are these two terms interchangeable, or is there a distinction? According to William & Mary, No Shave November urges participants to abstain from shaving throughout November, aiming to promote prostate and testicular cancer awareness.

On the other hand, Movember encourages growing a mustache during November to raise awareness not only about cancer but also about mental health and suicide prevention. The term is a blend of "mo" for mustache and "November."

The guidelines, simplistically put, are as follows: if you lack facial hair, let it grow for 30 days without any grooming for No Shave November. If opting for Movember, let your mustache flourish. If you already have facial hair, consider trimming it down and going wild.

If growing facial hair isn't your cup of tea, there are alternative ways to participate, such as running or walking 60 miles throughout the month to symbolize the 60 men lost to suicide every hour worldwide.

Are you taking part in Movember? I succumbed to peer pressure this year, opting for a trim instead of a clean shave at the beginning of the month. It's been a few years since I went completely clean-shaven, and I'm a little apprehensive about how I'll look without a beard.

As we reach the halfway point, best of luck, and whether you're celebrating Movember or No Shave November, may it be a fulfilling and hairy experience!

