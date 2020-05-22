No Indication of Foul Play in Death of Man in Jonesport

JONESPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say human remains in Jonesport are believed to be those of a man who had been missing since last summer.

William Merchant, of Addison, was 42 when he was last seen on the Fourth of July in Jonesport.

An autopsy on Friday, the day after his remains were found, failed to reach a determination on the cause of death but there is no evidence of foul play.

Officials said Items found at the scene indicate the remains were those of Merchant but the State Police DNA Lab will perform additional work to ensure positive identification.