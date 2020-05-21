Human Remains Found In Jonesport

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland, human remains were found earlier today (May 21st) off Rt 187, near Wilder's Way in Jonesport.

There is a suspicion that the remains belong to 43 year old William Merchant. Merchant has not been seen since July 4th of 2019. Last seen in the Jonesport area, he was reported missing on July 8th, 2019.

According to the press release,

"The discovery came after a search which included police dogs and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Warden Service, State Police and community volunteers."

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta. The hope is that more will be known about the identity of the remains, and a cause of death, following tomorrow's autopsy.

This story will be updated...