Streams of Nirvana’s ‘Something in the Way’ Surge After ‘The Batman’ Release

Streams of Nirvana's "Something in the Way" have surged following the release of The Batman, according to Billboard.

The track, which comes off Nirvana's classic 1991 album Nevermind, appears twice in The Batman, as well as in trailers leading up to the film's debut.

About a week after the trailer's release, "Something in the Way" debuted on Billboard for the first time in September 2020. It reached No. 2 on Rock Digital Song Sales and No. 45 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales charts.

Within the first four days of The Batman's release, "Something in the Way" earned 3.1 million on-demand official U.S. streams. In the four days prior, the number was about 372,000. That marks a 734 percent increase over the given period.

The Batman director Matt Reeves has previously stated Kurt Cobain inspired his iteration of Bruce Wayne.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s 'Something in the Way,’” Reeves told Empire in December. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”