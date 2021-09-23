Nirvana Pack 94 Audio + Video Tracks Into ‘Nevermind’ 30th Anniversary Reissues
Here we are now, entertain us, and regardless of whatever you preferred format is, there will be plenty to entertain you with the new 30th anniversary reissues of Nirvana's iconic Nevermind album.
The record initially arrived on Sept. 24, 1991, signifying a start of a musical revolution that would upend the music world circa 1991 and usher in the birth of grunge and a more prominent presence for alternative acts in general. Bolstered by the groundbreaking "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and soon followed by "Come as You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom," Nevermind rose to the top of the album charts in early 1992.
Now, to mark the 30th anniversary of the diamond-selling album, Geffen/UMe will serve up multi-format reissues that include a total of 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which are previously unreleased, across various configurations. The album itself has been newly remastered in all formats utilizing the original half-inch stereo analog tapes and transitioning to high resolution 192kHz 24-bit.
As for some of that previously unreleased material, look for four complete live shows that document the band's concert experience - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on Nov. 25, 1991 at Club Paradiso), Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on Dec. 28, 1991 at the Pat O'Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds), Live in Melbourne, Australia for Triple J (recorded Feb. 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda), and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on Feb. 19, 1992). All four of these remastered live shows are included in the Super Deluxe editions of the album.
Fans will be able to pick up the 30th anniversary sets in vinyl (8LPs – 180-gram black vinyl – all in premium tip-on jackets — plus the new 7-inch – A-side: “Endless, Nameless” / B-side: “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm”) and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).
Pre-orders are being taken here for the Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary reissues that will be arriving on Nov. 12. Check out the track listing and artwork below.
Nirvana Nevermind 8-LP Super Deluxe Artwork + Track Listing
LP 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A2. In Bloom
A3. Come As You Are
A4. Breed
A5. Lithium
A6. Polly
B1. Territorial Pissings
B2. Drain You
B3. Lounge Act
B4. Stay Away
B5. On A Plain
B6. Something In The Way
LP 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
A1. Drain You*
A2. Aneurysm*
A3. School
A4. Floyd The Barber*
B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
B2. About A Girl*
B3. Polly*
B4. Lithium
LP 3 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)
A1. Sliver*
A2. Breed
A3. Come As You Are*
A4. Been A Son
A5. Negative Creep*
B1. On A Plain*
B2. Blew
B3. Love Buzz*
B4. Territorial Pissings*
LP 4 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
A1. Drain You
A2. Aneurysm
A3. School*
A4. Floyd The Barber*
A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A6. About A Girl*
B1. Polly
B2. Sliver
B3. Breed*
B4. Come As You Are*
B5. Lithium*
B6. Territorial Pissings*
LP 5 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
A1. Aneurysm
A2. Drain You
A3. School
A4. Sliver
B1. About A Girl
B2. Come As You Are
B3. Lithium
B4. Breed
B5. Polly
LP 6 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)
A1. Lounge Act
A2. In Bloom
A3. Love Buzz
A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit
B1. Feedback Jam
B2. Negative Creep
B3. On A Plain
B4. Blew
LP 7 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
A1. Negative Creep
A2. Been A Son
A3. On A Plain
A4. Blew
A5. Come As You Are
B1. Lithium
B2. Breed
B3. Sliver
B4. Drain You
LP 8 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)
A1. About A Girl
A2. School
A3. Aneurysm
A4. Love Buzz
B1. Polly
B2. Territorial Pissings
B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit
7"
A1. Endless, Nameless
B1. Even In His Youth
B2. Aneurysm