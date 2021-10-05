NFL Superstar Drew Brees Watched Monday Night Football in Kennebunkport, Maine Pub

Drew Brees

Drew Brees has been one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history with the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He was recently up in New England for the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game at Gillette Stadium. Not just for pleasure, but to witness his own record being broken.

Brees had held the NFL All-Time Yardage Record of 80,358 yards. This past Sunday the former Patriot Tom Brady beat that record in the first quarter and now holds the record with 80,560 yards and counting.

Brees was stoked for him though with a great tribute on his Instagram.

Maine Visit

Turns out Drew Brees didn't just bail out of New England after the game on Sunday. He was spotted at Ryan’s Corner House in Wells for Monday Night Football for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

He arrived at the pub after the kitchen had closed but was kind enough to take some photos with fans like Amy Lynne Gauthier.

Welcome to Maine, Drew!

