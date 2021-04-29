Watch New Edit of Prince’s ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ Solo

A new edit of Prince’s rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” has emerged online, giving fans a closer perspective of the legendary performance than ever before.

Prince’s searing solo, delivered during the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, has been hailed as one of rock’s finest guitar god moments. While honoring George Harrison - and sharing the stage with Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood and George’s son, Dhani - the Purple One delivered a performance so mesmerizing that it’s still being celebrated nearly two decades later.

Joel Gallen, who directed and produced the original Hall of Fame broadcast, recently uploaded a newly edited version of the performance to YouTube. “17 years after this stunning performance by Prince, I finally had the chance to go in and re-edit it slightly — since there were several shots that were bothering me,” the TV veteran explained in the video’s caption. “I got rid of all the dissolves and made them all cuts, and added lots more close-ups of Prince during his solo. I think it’s better now.”

The result is a cleaner, more accurate view of the performance, with more Prince than ever before.

Things really kick into high gear around 3:30 into the clip, when the solo begins. Through close-ups, previously unseen angles and reaction shots, Gallen puts viewers in the front row. Every facial expression and confident maneuver is witnessed. Occasional split screens show Prince’s fingers feverishly at work. Glances and smiles between the Purple One and his fellow musicians prove what fans already believed: Prince knew he was killing it on stage that night.

The new edit also proves that Prince left the stage without accepting applause. Once the song ends, he throws his guitar in the air and struts away. In the final shot, Prince can be seen exiting behind a curtain while the other rockers take their bow.

"He just burned it up,” Petty later recalled of Prince’s solo. “You could feel the electricity of 'something really big’s going down here.'”

