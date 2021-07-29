New Brunswick Welcomes Toronto Blue Jays back to Canada

The lone major league baseball team in Canada is returning home to play games in Toronto for the first time since 2019. During the 2020 season the Toronto Blue Jays moved to Dunedin, Florida to be able to compete in the modified season, due to the pandemic.

As the 2021 season began the Blue Jays were playing "home games” in Dunedin as well as in Buffalo, New York. With restrictions loosening the government of Canada says that the Toronto Blue Jays can resume playing home games at the Roger's Centre. Across the country there are small celebrations planned to welcome back the big-league team.

The city hall in Fredericton is on board and feeling the Blue Jays pride as they are raising the team's flag to honor their return. Toronto has become a team to watch as several young superstars are beginning to establish themselves as legitimate major league ballplayers. This is a city that has been known to be electric when the baseball team is competitive.

How long has it been?

When the first pitch is thrown on Friday evening, it will end a streak of 670 days since the Blue Jays played a game in Canada. The Blue Jays are wrapping up a series in Boston tonight against the Red Sox before they go home. Rogers Centre will have a capacity of 15,000 fans, as well as some other common modifications for distancing, when they reopen on Friday. Toronto currently sits 8 games in the loss column behind Boston in the American League East, but are just 2 games back for a wild card spot. There is a strong possibility the Blue Jays are able to make the playoffs and that will be a welcome sign for a city and country eager to cheer on a winner!