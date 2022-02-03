New Brunswick RCMP Launches Online Crime Reporting Website

You can now report a crime in New Brunswick using the new Online Crime Reporting (OCR) website.

This is for crimes that are not an emergency in RCMP areas of jurisdiction. (officials advise to call 9-1-1 immediately if it is an emergency or if a crime is in progress). The RCMP also reminds you that the OCR is not meant to replace other ways of reporting a crime.

The site is easy to use and takes about 15 minutes to go through the process. You are guided through a question about the incident to provide police with the information they need.

"When you enter your information, you will receive an email confirmation with an incident number and a report, which can be used for insurance purposes," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP. "By reporting your incident through OCR, you are also helping police gather more accurate data about crimes that are taking place, allowing us to better serve our communities."

There are times you should use the Online Crime Reporting website to submit information, and times you should not use OCR.

Here's when to Submit reports online:

Damage or mischief to property is under $5,000

Theft is under $5,000 (that includes thefts from vehicles and theft of bicycle)

Lost Property

The times not to use the Online Crime Reporting (OCR) website:

When there is video evidence or witnesses to a crime

When firearms, credit cards, driver’s license, or passport is stolen

Value of stolen items exceeds $5,000

The RCMP reviews all the reports submitted to the website. The info is also put into the record management system. If Police need more information, they will follow up and may contact you. Call RCMP's non-emergency line 1-888-506-RCMP for crimes that do not meet the OCR criteria.

