Neil Finn enlisted help from his Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie for his new song “Find Your Way Back Home.”

He released the track to benefit the Auckland City Mission in his native New Zealand, which is approaching a century of service to those in need in the area.

You can watch the video for “Find Your Way Back Home” below.

Finn told the New Zealand Herald that the experience of meeting a former childhood acquaintance in a homeless shelter inspired him to action.

“There are all these people in all of our lives, I think, that we drift away from," he said. “There was a story there, that was a connection that I made. It just puts it in your backyard. I live in a pretty fortunate situation, and I move in circles that are not in daily contact with homeless people. So, it's good to be able to find a pathway in your head to relate to some degree.”

He noted that he started writing the song while on tour with Fleetwood Mac and had asked McVie for help as he struggled to find its form. “I guess I had every incentive to make sure that the words were evocative, simple, relatable, truthful and not crass or message-y,” he said. “It’s easy to be nebulous and abstract, and I'm quite good at that in my songs generally. So, to be direct in a way is a real challenge."

Nicks added in a statement that she was "honored to be a part of Neil's song for the Auckland City Mission. He is on a mission to make this work, and I think this beautiful song he has written will certainly help.”